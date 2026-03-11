Max Strus Injury: Practicing in G League again
The Cavaliers assigned Strus to the G League's Cleveland Charge to take part in practice Wednesday.
For the second time in three days, Strus will take part in on-court work with the G League club as he continues to work his way back from left foot surgery, which he underwent back in August. Strus won't join the Cavaliers for the start of their two-game road trip Wednesday in Orlando and would appear unlikely to join the team for Friday's game in Dallas, but if he continues to respond well to practice work, he could make his season debut soon thereafter.
