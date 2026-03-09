Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Ramping up, nearing debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Cavaliers assigned Strus to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Monday.

Strus will remain out Monday for the Cavaliers' matchup with the 76ers, but his assignment to the G League signals that he's drawing closer to making his 2025-26 debut. The veteran wing will likely rejoin the parent club after practicing with the Charge on Monday, and if all goes well during the workout, he could be deemed ready to play at some point soon thereafter. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson told Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland on Sunday that Strus still has to visit his doctor for one more checkup appointment before officially being cleared for game action.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
