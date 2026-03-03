Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Ready for on-court activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Strus (foot) has been cleared for on-court workouts, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.

It's an important step forward for Strus, who's set to begin practicing soon as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. That said, the swingman remains without a definitive timeline for his season debut and figures to miss at least another week of play. Until Strus is finally cleared for game action, both Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill should remain worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy formats.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago