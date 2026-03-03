Max Strus Injury: Ready for on-court activity

Strus (foot) has been cleared for on-court workouts, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.

It's an important step forward for Strus, who's set to begin practicing soon as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. That said, the swingman remains without a definitive timeline for his season debut and figures to miss at least another week of play. Until Strus is finally cleared for game action, both Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill should remain worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy formats.