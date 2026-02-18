Max Strus Injury: Return not imminent
Strus (foot) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Strus is ramping up his activity amidst his recovery from offseason foot surgery, but it doesn't seem like he'll be ready for game action imminently. For now, the 29-year-old swingman can be deemed week-to-week. Until Strus is cleared to play, Jaylon Tyson remains worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues.
