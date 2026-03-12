Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Returns after G League practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 7:41am

The Cavaliers recalled Strus from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Thursday.

After practicing with the G League club Wednesday for the second time in three days, Strus appears to be moving closer to making his season debut. The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a two-game road trip that concludes Friday in Dallas, and while Strus would appear unlikely to meet up with the team for that game, he may have a more realistic chance at playing in Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks in Cleveland. Whenever he's cleared to play, Strus is likely to have his minutes managed carefully coming off August surgery to address a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
28 days ago