Max Strus Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Strus will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to left foot injury management, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle) also sidelined, Keon Ellis, Sam Merrill and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are all likely to see increased playing time.