Max Strus Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Strus will miss the front end of this back-to-back set due to left foot injury management, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers. With Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle) also sidelined, Keon Ellis, Sam Merrill and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are all likely to see increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 254 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 218 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2532 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More