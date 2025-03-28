Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Strus headshot

Max Strus Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 6:28am

Strus won't play Friday against the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Cavaliers will elect to hold Strus out as a matter of caution and provide him with a chance to rest. During Thursday's win over the Spurs, Strus produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes. With Strus out Friday, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could be in store for more playing time.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now