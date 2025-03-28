Max Strus Injury: Sitting out Friday

Strus won't play Friday against the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Cavaliers will elect to hold Strus out as a matter of caution and provide him with a chance to rest. During Thursday's win over the Spurs, Strus produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes. With Strus out Friday, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could be in store for more playing time.