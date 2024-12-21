Max Strus Injury: Sitting out Saturday
Strus won't play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to right ankle injury management.
Strus made his season debut Saturday after missing the first 27 games of the 2024-25 campaign due to an ankle injury. While there is no indication that Strus aggravated that injury, he will sit out the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons. The 28-year-old forward should return to action for Monday's matchup with Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now