Max Strus Injury: Still no return timeline

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Sunday that Strus (ankle) still doesn't have a return timeline, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Strus has yet to play this season after spraining his right ankle during a workout ahead of training camp. Given Atkinson's vague timeline, it would be surprising if Strus made his season debut in December. Isaac Okoro continues to start at small forward in Strus' absence.