Max Strus

Max Strus Injury: Still not ready for season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Strus (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Grant Afseth of RG.org reported that Strus was expected to make his season debut last Friday against the Wizards, but he was ultimately ruled out and will remain sidelined Monday. There's been no word of a setback, so Strus should be considered day-to-day, with his next chance to suit up coming Friday against Milwaukee.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
