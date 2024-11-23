Max Strus Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week
Strus (ankle) will be re-evaluated next week, Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com reported Wednesday.
Strus suffered a sprained right ankle during a workout in mid-October and was expected to miss a minimum of six weeks. Now five weeks removed from the injury, Strus will wait another week before being re-evaluated. He was spotted at practice Wednesday shooting free throws, but he doesn't appear close to returning.
