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Max Strus Injury: Trending toward debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Strus (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Given the probable tag, it looks like Strus will make his 2025-26 regular-season debut Sunday. The seventh-year pro underwent surgery in late August to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot, but he has ramped up his activities and has been practicing with the G League's Cleveland Charge as of late. Strus started in 37 of 50 regular-season games for the Cavaliers last season and averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 25.5 minutes per game. He's likely to operate under a heavy minutes restriction off the bench when he returns.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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