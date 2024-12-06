Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus

Max Strus Injury: Working with G League club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 12:06pm

Strus (ankle) was assigned to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Wednesday morning and recalled in the afternoon.

The Charge didn't play a game on Wednesday, so Strus presumably joined the affiliate to practice, though it's unclear how much he could do. The sharpshooter has yet to play this season after spraining his right ankle during a workout ahead of training camp, and coach Kenny Atkinson said at the beginning of December that Strus didn't have a return timetable. Strus remains out indefinitely, but it's encouraging to see him at least taking gradual steps toward his debut.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
