Max Strus News: Available to play
Strus (foot) is available to make his regular-season debut Sunday versus the Mavericks.
Per Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland, head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Strus will be limited to minutes in the low-20s in his first game of the season, so he's not a great target in daily fantasy leagues. With Strus in the mix, Keon Ellis' minutes could dip.
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