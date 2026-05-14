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Max Strus News: Drops 20 points in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Strus chipped in 20 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus delivered when it mattered most, scoring at least 20 points for just the second time this postseason, having dropped 24 points in the opening game against the Raptors. He also chipped in across all major categories, providing the Cavaliers with energy on both ends of the floor. In 12 playoff appearances, Strus has averaged 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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