Max Strus News: Drops season-high 24 on Tuesday

Strus logged 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to the Clippers.

Even with the Cavs' starting five at full strength following the return of Evan Mobley, it was Strus who led the team in scoring en route to a season-high 24 points. The five made three-pointers also tied his best showing of 2024-25. Strus has drained multiple treys in seven of nine March games, averaging 12.1 points, 4.9 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.8 threes so far this month while shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.