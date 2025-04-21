Max Strus News: Efficient shooting in win

Strus had nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 victory over Miami in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Strus didn't light up the scoreboard in Game 1 against Miami, but he shot well when given the opportunity, going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Cleveland went on to cruise to a 21-point victory to take the 1-0 series lead.