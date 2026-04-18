Max Strus News: Erupts for 24 off bench in Game 1

Strus ended with 24 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 126-113 victory over Toronto in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

It was the best performance of Strus' career in a playoff game, topping the 23 points he produced in Game 2 of last season's second-round exit against the Pacers. Strus has delivered more than 20 points in three of his last eight games dating back to March 27 and drained multiple three-pointers in five of those contests, shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.