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Max Strus News: Huge night from three vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Strus posted 29 points (10-14 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during the Cavaliers' 149-128 win over the Heat on Friday.

Strus helped the Cavaliers build a commanding lead early on, scoring 22 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. It was the third time in his NBA career that he connected on eight triples, and he was one shy from tying a career high he set Jan. 31, 2022, also against Miami. Friday's contest demonstrated Strus' value to the team, especially in games where either one or both of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden struggle from the field.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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