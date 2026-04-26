Max Strus News: Ice cold in loss Sunday
Strus chipped in one point (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 21 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Strus missed all five of his shot attempts, turning in a disappointing performance on both ends of the floor. His production thus far has been sporadic, going for 24 points and 15 points in Games 1 and 3, while managing just six points and one point in Games 2 and 4. Both teams will now travel back to Cleveland for Game 5, where the Cavaliers will look to bounce back after consecutive losses on the road.
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