Max Strus News: Ice cold in loss Sunday

Strus chipped in one point (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 21 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Strus missed all five of his shot attempts, turning in a disappointing performance on both ends of the floor. His production thus far has been sporadic, going for 24 points and 15 points in Games 1 and 3, while managing just six points and one point in Games 2 and 4. Both teams will now travel back to Cleveland for Game 5, where the Cavaliers will look to bounce back after consecutive losses on the road.