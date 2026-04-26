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Max Strus News: Ice cold in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Strus chipped in one point (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds over 21 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Strus missed all five of his shot attempts, turning in a disappointing performance on both ends of the floor. His production thus far has been sporadic, going for 24 points and 15 points in Games 1 and 3, while managing just six points and one point in Games 2 and 4. Both teams will now travel back to Cleveland for Game 5, where the Cavaliers will look to bounce back after consecutive losses on the road.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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