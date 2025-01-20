Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus

Max Strus News: Joins starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 20, 2025

Strus will join the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Suns, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

The Cavaliers are pretty thin in terms of depth Monday, as Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (wrist) are all sidelined. Strus, who will be making his first start of the campaign, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers through 13 appearances this season.

