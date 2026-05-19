Max Strus News: Moving to bench for Game 1

Strus won't start Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks.

After starting in Sunday's Game 7 win over Detroit, Strus will slide back to the second unit as the Cavaliers move Dean Wade into the starting lineup. This adjustment likely aims to bolster Cleveland's frontcourt size against a physical Knicks rotation. Strus was a reliable contributor in the previous round, averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds, and he has a history of sparked scoring off the bench, including a 20-point performance in the fifth game of the second-round. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to maintain a significant role as the primary floor-spacer for the reserve unit.