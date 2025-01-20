Max Strus News: Nears double figures in first start

Strus amassed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 118-92 win over the Suns.

Strus entered the starting lineup for the first time this season Monday with Cleveland being shorthanded, providing a spark from deep while connecting on a trio of threes and ending one point shy of the double-digit mark. Strus has connected on three or more threes in six contests this year, doing so in two of his last four outings.