Max Strus News: Not listed on injury report
Strus (rest) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's meeting with Miami.
Strus sat out Wednesday's game for rest purposes with that one coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Friday night. With Strus active, Nae'Qwan Tomlin's minutes could dip a bit.
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