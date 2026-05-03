Max Strus News: Not starting Game 7
Strus won't start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Raptors.
After starting the last two games, Strus will slide to the second unit in favor of Dean Wade in Sunday's do-or-die matchup. Over four appearances off the bench in the series, Strus has averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.5 minutes per showing.
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