Max Strus News: Not starting in return
Strus won't start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Strus is set to return from a one-game absence for maintenance purposes, though Dean Wade will get the starting nod. Strus has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per game over six appearances off the bench this season.
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