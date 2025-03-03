Max Strus News: Notches 14 points

Strus racked up 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime win over Portland.

Strus' production has been pretty sporadic, making him hard to trust outside of deeper formats. Over his last 10 games, he's been just inside the top-150 in nine-category formats, posting averages of 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in that span.