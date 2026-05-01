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Max Strus News: Passive performance Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:12pm

Strus ended Friday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes.

Strus scored in single digits for the fifth time in the past six games. Despite starting the past two games, Strus has been unable to provide the team with anything of note, scoring a total of 14 points, including two three-pointers. Friday's loss means both teams will now head back to Cleveland for Game 7, with the winner advancing to face either Detroit or Orlando.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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