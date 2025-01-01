Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Strus racked up 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 victory over the Lakers.

Making his fifth appearance of the season, Strus appeared to find his stride with his first game in double figures. He's due for some positive regression with his shot, as he's currently hitting 37.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

