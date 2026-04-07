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Max Strus News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Strus (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Strus had sat out Monday's win over Memphis for maintenance purposes. The sharpshooter has started three consecutive contests, and Strus has averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.3 three-pointers in 25.1 minutes per tilt through nine outings this season.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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