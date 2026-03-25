Max Strus headshot

Max Strus News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Strus has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left foot injury management.

Strus will sit out the second half of Cleveland's back-to-back set after posting 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 136-131 win over the Magic. That was his first double-digit outing since dropping 24 points during his season debut against Dallas on March 15. In his absence, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis are candidates for increased roles.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago