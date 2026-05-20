Max Strus News: Retreats to bench in Game 1 loss
Strus had eight points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Strus shifted back to the bench after starting in Game 7 against the Pistons. Despite the demotion, he still managed to play meaningful minutes, logging at least 25 minutes for the ninth straight game. While he has been on the floor when it matters, Strus' production has been less than ideal on most nights. He has scored double digits only once in the past seven games, struggling to find his rhythm from the perimeter.
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