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Max Strus News: Returns after brief exit Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 4:48pm

Strus (hand) returned to Sunday's game against Indiana, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Strus injured his left hand in the first half and exited to the locker room. However, despite having the hand taped, he was back on the floor to begin the third quarter.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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