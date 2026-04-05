Max Strus News: Returns after brief exit Sunday
Strus (hand) returned to Sunday's game against Indiana, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Strus injured his left hand in the first half and exited to the locker room. However, despite having the hand taped, he was back on the floor to begin the third quarter.
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