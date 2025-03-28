Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus headshot

Max Strus News: Scores 18 points vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:38am

Strus produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over San Antonio.

Strus was coming off three straight games in which he had posted single-digit scoring numbers, but he bounced back in this one and delivered a solid line across the board. The lack of consistency and diminished role certainly hurt Strus' upside in most formats. He's scored in double digits in just four of his last eight starts, averaging 11.8 points per game in that stretch. He does deliver good shooting percentages, as he's making 45 percent of his threes in that eight-game span.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
