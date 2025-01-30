Max Strus News: Season-high three steals in win

Strus registered eight points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Heat.

Strus struggled in the shooting department in Wednesday's win against Miami, going 3-for-11 from the floor. However, he made an impact defensively, finishing with a season-high three steals to help Cleveland get its 38th win of the season.