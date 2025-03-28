Max Strus News: Sitting out Friday

Strus will not play Friday against the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Cavaliers will exercise caution to keep him fresh. During Thursday's win over the Spurs, Strus produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes. Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro could see a bump in playing time as a result.