Max Strus News: Starting Game 4
Strus is in the starting lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Monday.
Strus has come off the bench in each of the first three games of the series, but he provided a spark in Game 3 by scoring 13 points on four treys, earning him a look with the first unit. Dean Wade will retreat to the bench with Strus sliding into the starting five.
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