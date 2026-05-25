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Max Strus News: Starting Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 4:51pm

Strus is in the starting lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks on Monday.

Strus has come off the bench in each of the first three games of the series, but he provided a spark in Game 3 by scoring 13 points on four treys, earning him a look with the first unit. Dean Wade will retreat to the bench with Strus sliding into the starting five.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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