Max Strus News: Starting Game 7
Strus will start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.
Strus will get the starting nod over Dean Wade in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup. Strus has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest over six second-round appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 116 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 710 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More