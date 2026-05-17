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Max Strus News: Starting Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Strus will start Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons.

Strus will get the starting nod over Dean Wade in Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup. Strus has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest over six second-round appearances.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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