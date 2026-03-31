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Max Strus News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:10pm

Strus will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

With Sam Merrill (hamstring) sidelined, Strus will draw his first start of the season. Over six appearances this season, the 30-year-old forward is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per contest.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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