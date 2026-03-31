Max Strus News: Starting Tuesday
Strus will start Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
With Sam Merrill (hamstring) sidelined, Strus will draw his first start of the season. Over six appearances this season, the 30-year-old forward is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.0 minutes per contest.
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