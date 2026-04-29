Max Strus News: Starting Wednesday
Strus will start Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Raptors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
After shooting 0-for-5 from the field across 21 minutes of action in Sunday's Game 4 loss, Strus will get the starting nod over Dean Wade on Wednesday. As a starter during the 2025-26 regular season (five games), Strus averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per tilt.
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