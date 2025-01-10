Fantasy Basketball
Max Strus headshot

Max Strus News: Stays hot from three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:41am

Strus had 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 win over the Raptors.

Strus is 9-for-13 from distance over the past two games after going 1-for-9 in the two before that. While the inconsistency can be frustrating for fantasy managers, Strus is shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three in his nine appearances so far -- similar to last year's efficiency. The wing is also contributing 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over the past five games, giving him some deep league value as more than just a shooter.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers

