Max Strus News: Strong from deep in victory

Strus finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 134-124 victory over the Wizards.

Strus was hot from three in Friday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from deep while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Strus matched season-best marks in scoring and threes made, a feat he has recorded in one other outing. He has now posted at least 15 points in four appearances.