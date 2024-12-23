Max Strus News: Struggles in return

Strus accumulated two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over the Jazz.

Strus managed just two points, returning from a one-game absence as part of his return from injury. Coming off what might be considered a breakout campaign during the 2023-24 season, Strus is unlikely to reach any great heights given the current mindset in Cleveland. With the team playing about as well as could be expected, he could struggle to hit 30 minutes on any given night, liming his overall upside.