Max Strus News: Struggles in season finale

Strus supplied five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus simply couldn't find any rhythm, scoring single digits for the fifth time in the past six games. Although he was able to provide the Cavaliers with a strong defensive presence, his offensive output left a lot to be desired. In seven games over the past two weeks, he averaged just 9.4 points, 1.0 steals and 2.4 three-pointers.