Max Strus News: Traded to Clippers
Strus was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday in exchange for Peyton Watson, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Strus will bring some perimeter shooting to Los Angeles and will likely be operating in a reserve role, helping to back up Brandon Ingram. Strus converted 40.2 percent of his three-point attempts last season, averaging 2.8 triples per game.
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