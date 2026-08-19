Max Strus headshot

Max Strus News: Traded to Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:07pm

Strus was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday in exchange for Peyton Watson, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Strus will bring some perimeter shooting to Los Angeles and will likely be operating in a reserve role, helping to back up Brandon Ingram. Strus converted 40.2 percent of his three-point attempts last season, averaging 2.8 triples per game.

Max Strus
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Strus See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
93 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
95 days ago