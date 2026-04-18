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Max Strus News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Strus won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Strus got the starting nod in Cleveland's final two regular-season games with multiple key contributors out, though he'll slide to the second unit for the start of the playoffs. Over seven regular-season appearances off the bench, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.6 minutes per tilt.

Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers
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