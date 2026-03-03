Maxi Kleber Injury: Added to injury report
Kleber is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with back soreness, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Kleber is a late addition to the Lakers' injury report Tuesday. The veteran center's role has been inconsistent as of late, but Jaxson Hayes would at least be solidified as the backup center behind the struggling Deandre Ayton if Kleber is ultimately downgraded to out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1844 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1083 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21133 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers162 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So FarFebruary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More