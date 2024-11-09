Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Deemed doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Kleber (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber is expected to remain sidelined for his eighth straight contest due to a strained right hamstring. With P.J. Washington (knee) and Dereck Lively (shoulder) also doubtful, Naji Marshall and Dwight Powell should receive increased playing time in Dallas' frontcourt.

Maxi Kleber
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now