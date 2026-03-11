Maxi Kleber headshot

Maxi Kleber Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kleber (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Kleber has been tending to a lumbar back strain recently and has been unavailable in four of the Lakers' last five games. If he can't suit up Thursday, Jaxson Hayes would serve as the top backup to Deandre Ayton.

Maxi Kleber
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maxi Kleber See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
141 days ago
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
NBA
Top NBA Centers Ranked: 2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Tiers
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
170 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Analysis: Biggest Deadline Moves So Far
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 5, 2025