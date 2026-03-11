Maxi Kleber Injury: Deemed questionable
Kleber (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Kleber has been tending to a lumbar back strain recently and has been unavailable in four of the Lakers' last five games. If he can't suit up Thursday, Jaxson Hayes would serve as the top backup to Deandre Ayton.
