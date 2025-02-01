Maxi Kleber Injury: L.A.-bound in blockbuster trade

The Lakers acquired Kleber, Luka Doncic (calf) and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks on Saturday in exchange for Anthony Davis (abdomen), Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Jazz will also receive Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring) and two 2025 second-round picks to help facilitate the blockbuster trade centered around Doncic and Davis. Kleber's involvement in the trade was mostly to match salaries, as he could miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right foot. A clearer return date for Kleber should emerge once he's further along in his recovery, but even if he makes a late-season or playoff return, he's unlikely to be a major part of the Los Angeles rotation. Before fracturing his foot Jan. 25, Kleber appeared in 34 games for Dallas and averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest.